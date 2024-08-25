IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.82

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.82 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 28.20 ($0.37). IQE shares last traded at GBX 27.90 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,099,763 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -930.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.87.

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

