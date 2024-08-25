iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several research firms have commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

