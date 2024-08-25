iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $229.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.89. iRobot has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 474.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

