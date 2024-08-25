Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.01

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.15. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 1,055 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Isabella Bank from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

