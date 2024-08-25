iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $565.23. 2,450,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The company has a market capitalization of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

