iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $565.23. 2,450,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.45. The stock has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.