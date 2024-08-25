iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Trimmed by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 279,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 144,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. 9,246,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,739. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
