iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.47. 270,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.