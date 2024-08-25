ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD) Trading 1.9% Higher

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.13 and last traded at $56.09. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

