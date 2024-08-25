iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.86. 1,451,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,183. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $185.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.21 and its 200 day moving average is $175.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

