iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 243,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $132.26. 407,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,857. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $132.61. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

