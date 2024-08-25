iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 3.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $36,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.11. 186,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.26 and its 200-day moving average is $252.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $275.57.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

