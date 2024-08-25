iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.14. 81,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,541. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $143.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

