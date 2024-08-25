J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Citigroup

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.57.

SJM stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

