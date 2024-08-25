Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.63. The stock had a trading volume of 459,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,544. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.