Jacobsen Capital Management Buys 2,815 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. 849,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,006,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

