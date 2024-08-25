JB Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

JB Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 150,563 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 72,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 1,061,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,441. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.