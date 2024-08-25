JB Capital LLC Purchases 2,008 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 351,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,233. The company has a market capitalization of $816.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $94.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,153 shares of company stock valued at $106,536 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.