JB Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.7 %

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.