JB Capital LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,753,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,408,000 after acquiring an additional 307,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.79. 727,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

