Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Plans Dividend of $0.71

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7106 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40.

JBS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JBSAY stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JBS has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.13.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

