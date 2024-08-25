JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $20,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,785,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 2,024,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

