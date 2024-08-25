Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOT traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.30. 203,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,869. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $239.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

