Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $5.58 on Friday, reaching $167.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.