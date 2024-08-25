Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $80.67. 2,489,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $6,248,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,675,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,235,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $54,071,778. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

