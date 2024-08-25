Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.