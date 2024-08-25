Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.21

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.21 and last traded at $100.21, with a volume of 3161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.37.

Kerry Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

