KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $217,004,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.