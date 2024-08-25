Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Up 2.9%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 2,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
