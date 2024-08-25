KOK (KOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $192,655.01

KOK (KOK) traded 55.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. KOK has a market capitalization of $192,655.01 and $88,848.34 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,181.09 or 1.00027799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012229 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00191193 USD and is up 388.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $66,223.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

