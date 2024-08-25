KuCoin Token Market Cap Hits $1.02 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $8.62 or 0.00013460 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $660,752.39 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00245697 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,971,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,971,705 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars.

