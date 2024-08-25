L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $271,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,449. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $83.56. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

