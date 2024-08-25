L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 360 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after acquiring an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 136,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,442,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,999,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

MKC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,112. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

