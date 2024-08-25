Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 88.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.68. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $238.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.42.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

