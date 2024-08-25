LED Medical Diagnostics (CVE:LMD) Trading Up ∞

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc (CVE:LMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up ∞ during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,517 shares.

LED Medical Diagnostics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LED Medical Diagnostics Company Profile

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc develops and markets diagnostic dental imaging products and software in North America. Its products include Velscope Vx system, a device for the enhanced visualization of oral mucosal abnormalities, such as oral cancer and premalignant dysplasia; VELscope Vx imaging adapter for fluorescence and white-light clinical imaging; Vx VELcaps to prevent patient cross contamination; Vx VELsheaths, a single use plastic sheath to prevent patient cross contamination; and VELscope and Vx Value Bundle, a portable handheld device used to conduct oral tissue examinations.

