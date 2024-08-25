Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $123.47. The company had a trading volume of 270,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,109. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

