Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period.

SUSA stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,739. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.42. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $117.82.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

