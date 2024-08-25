Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,615 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,374. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

