Liquity USD Market Capitalization Achieves $71.58 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $71.58 million and approximately $119,673.08 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 71,538,639 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

