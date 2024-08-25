Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $132.10 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $132.10 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.