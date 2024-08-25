Lista DAO Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $89.67 million and $17.49 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.00248529 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,480,373 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 202,344,298.4309298 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.45727379 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $19,057,290.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

