Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Loews by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.35. 360,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

