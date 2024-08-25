Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,400 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $67.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -356.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

