Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $848,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 5.3 %

TPH stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

