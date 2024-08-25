Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 232,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $136,272.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $136,272.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $2,975,232. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

