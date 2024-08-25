Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,018,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

