Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in TKO Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

