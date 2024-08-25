Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 886.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 75,634 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.5 %

PLNT opened at $81.07 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

