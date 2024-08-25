Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 310,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $236,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

