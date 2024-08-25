Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sanmina by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,251.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

